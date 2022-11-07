FREDERICK, Md. — A suspected case of road rage leads to gunfire on I-270 in Frederick County Sunday evening.

Maryland State Police say a female driver was shot in the leg by a gunman passing by in another vehicle, somewhere between MD 109 (Exit 22) and MD 80 (Exit 26).

The victim told detectives the shooter had been trailing behind her car with his high beams on prior to the incident.

Right now investigators have no description of the vehicle or shooter. Evidence was recovered on scene indicating shots being fired.

The woman was flown to Shock Trauma by helicopter.

Troopers blocked off the northbound side of I-270 for several hours following the incident.

Anyone who may have been a witness, is urged to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.

