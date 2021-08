BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help identifying a suspect they say burglarized a business in the 1600 block of South Caron Avenue.

Police say the incident took place on August 16.

Anyone with information on the identity of the burglary suspect is urged to contact the Southwest District detectives at, 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.