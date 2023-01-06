Suspect wanted for attempted burglary of Silver Spring preschool on Christmas

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are in search of a suspect who allegedly tried breaking into a preschool on Christmas night.

The incident happened at Shomrai Emunah Preschool on University Boulevard West in Silver Spring.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect pulled up around 8:12pm in a silver Acura Sedan.

He reportedly tried unsuccessfully to get through the front door of the school before driving off.

Police released these photos of the alleged suspect and vehicle.

Montgomery County Police

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-477. A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.