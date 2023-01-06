Watch Now
Suspect wanted for attempted burglary of Silver Spring preschool on Christmas

Montgomery County Police
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 10:12:30-05

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are in search of a suspect who allegedly tried breaking into a preschool on Christmas night.

The incident happened at Shomrai Emunah Preschool on University Boulevard West in Silver Spring.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect pulled up around 8:12pm in a silver Acura Sedan.

He reportedly tried unsuccessfully to get through the front door of the school before driving off.

Police released these photos of the alleged suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-477. A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

