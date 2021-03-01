Suspect vehicle flees scene after hitting and killing a woman in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — When Joe Lechlinski arrived at work at J&J Services outside the Pulaski Flea Market on Monday morning, he knew something had happened.

“We saw a couple of Baltimore County police officers outside talking to some woman,” said Lechlinski. “and then one of the sergeants approached the shop and asked if we had any cameras or whatever that might have picked something up.”

Images of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit & run accident.

“There was a female pedestrian walking along the westbound travel lanes of Pulaski Highway near Little Gun Powder Falls when she was struck by a black vehicle,” said Baltimore County Police Ofc. D.J. Moore. “That black vehicle failed to stop. They did not render aid.”

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Alexandra Angel, but her neighbors here at the Vagabond Motel knew her as ‘Ali’.

“She walked every day. Every day, she would walk up there,” said Dori Talandis. “We all gave her numbers and said if she wanted a ride. She didn’t want to bother nobody. She was so nice.”

Tragically, it appears Angel had been walking to a nearby grocery store just over the line in Harford County, but workers have put up concrete buffers along the Little Gun Powder Falls bridge leaving pedestrians little choice, but to risk sharing the road with motorists.

“It’s so dangerous, because the cars… the one morning when I would catch the bus… they’ll hit you,” said Talandis. “They want you to move, but there’s no where to go.”

The vehicle is described as a black 1999-2007 Ford Super Duty F-250 or F-350 with light colored side mounted tool boxes and a ladder rack.

Investigators believe it may have front end damage to the driver’s side bumper and a missing headlamp, or might have been recently repaired.

If you have any information, please call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You could be eligible for a cash reward.