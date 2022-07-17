Watch Now
Suspect taken for evaluation after barricade situation in Westminster

<p>FILE PHOTO: A Carroll County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 17, 2022
CARROLL COUNTY, Md.  — Westminster Police Department Officers were sent to the 800 block of Ewing Drive for a 51-year-old man having a behavioral emergency.

When they arrived, they found the man with several edged weapons. He threatened the officers with these weapons and barricaded himself in a room.

All other residents were able to leave unharmed.

The Crisis Response Team arrived and began to communicate with the man.

Around 2:19 p.m., the man was taken into custody. Despite the presence of edged weapons, no lethal force was needed in order to resolve this incident.

He was taken to Carroll Hospital Center for treatment and evaluation.

