16-year-old carjacking suspect struck by BPD vehicle Monday evening

BALTIMORE — A suspect was struck by a Baltimore Police vehicle Monday evening following a report of an armed carjacking.

According to police, at around 7:08 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1800 Block of Druid Hill Avenue.

They say the victim, who was a food delivery driver, was approached by a suspect that displayed a firearm and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

A short time later, officers found the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle, however the 16-year-old suspect sped away from police.

Police say the suspect sped through city streets, going through several red lights and stop signs before bailing out of the vehicle.

Following a short foot pursuit, the suspect was struck by a police vehicle.

Aid was immediately rendered to him and a black semi-automatic airsoft handgun was recovered from the teen's pant leg.

He was taken to a local hospital and it was determined that he did not need to be admitted. The suspect was charged as an adult with Armed Carjacking and numerous other offenses.

The Foxtrot Video of the incident was immediately forwarded to the Department’s Public Integrity Bureau and the Special Investigation Response Team is investigating this as a Use of Force incident. An internal investigation was subsequently initiated.

The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.



