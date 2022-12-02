Suspect dead after shooting of school bus on I-95, 2 carjackings, near MD line

A chaotic crime spree on I-95 in Delaware just over the Maryland line included a school bus shot up, two carjackings, and the suspect shot and killed.

It started this morning in Newport, Del., when police got a call about a man with a gun. When they approached him, he shot at a bus from a vo-tech school. No one was injured.

He fled to central Newport, where he was able to carjack someone, then fled the area.

Police followed him to the Newark and New Castle areas. He carjacked a second victim, and more gunshots were fired.

The suspect fled south on I-95 to Newark, Del., just beyond the Maryland line.

Delaware State Police said the suspect was pronounced dead there. They would not say if he was shot by police, or if the shooting was self-inflicted. Police said there would be another press conference with more details, and they're asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

The incident tied up traffic throughout northern Delaware for most of the day Friday. Maryland Transportation Authority said at about 2:50 p.m. that lanes remained closed to northbound I-95 traffic at the Delaware line.

REMINDER: I-95 Northbound at the DE line; All lanes are still closed for police activity on DE side. Detour still in effect. #MDTraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 2, 2022

Delaware State Police added: "We'd just like to thank the public for their patience this morning. We know the roadways were very gridlocked."