Suspect pepper sprayed after attempting to rob a T-Mobile store; suspect in custody

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested the suspect that was responsible for two Glen Burnie robberies.

On March 2, 2021 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Northern District officers responded for a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7700 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

A male suspect wearing a gray athletic suit, gray hat and black mask entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. The bank teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and the suspect fled on foot.

While officers searched the area and detectives arrived on scene, a call was dispatched for a robbery in progress at a T-Mobile store located at 337 Hospital Drive in Glen Burnie.

The suspect of the T-Mobile robbery matched the description of the Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect.

During the robbery, the suspect assaulted T-Mobile store employees as he demanded cash. A female employee sprayed the suspect with pepper spray.

Officers arrived and took the suspect, who has been identified as 23-year-old Daquan Alexander Holmes, of Baltimore, into custody.

Information and evidence obtained at the scene revealed that Holmes was the suspect in both the T-Mobile robbery and in the Wells Fargo Bank robbery.

He was arrested and charged in connection with both robberies.