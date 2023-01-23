Suspect on the run following Monday morning shootout with police in Lanham

LANHAM, Md. — A suspect is on the run following a shootout with police in Lanham Monday morning.

It all started around 8:40am when Prince George's County Police were called to Hickory Hill Avenue about a suspicious car.

Arriving officers spotted the vehicle in the block and approached.

The driver reportedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot before leaving the gun behind and fleeing.

Police returned fire but it's unclear if the suspect was hit. No officers were injured.

Following the incident overhead chopper footage captured by WJLA appears to show someone being taken into custody outside a nearby shopping center. Police however have not yet confirmed any arrests.

