Suspect involved in Laurel armed robbery & armed carjacking has been arrested

LAUREL, Md. — The Laurel Police Department has arrested a suspect that was involved in an armed robbery and armed carjacking Friday morning in the City of Laurel.

At approximately 10:32 a.m., officers responded to the AT&T Store in the 14700 block of Baltimore Avenue for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

Upon the officer's arrival, the suspect, who was still inside the business, fled via the store's backdoor and ran towards Baltimore Avenue. Officers chased the suspect on foot to the area of Cherry Lane and Baltimore Avenue, where the suspect committed a carjacking of a citizen at gunpoint.

From there, he attempted to flee the scene, but was involved in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Cherry Lane and Baltimore Avenue. The suspect fled the scene of the car crash on foot and was apprehended by Laurel police officers a short distance away.

Officers then placed the suspect under arrest, and he was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for injuries that he sustained in the motor vehicle crash. He was later released.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were both taken to an area hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries. The driver of the third vehicle was treated and released from the scene.