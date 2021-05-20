Suspect indicted for shooting and killing his stepfather in April

BALTIMORE — Cortez Johnson has been indicted for the April 17 murder of his stepfather, Ivan Joseph Green.

The investigation revealed that on April 17, at a little after 7:35 p.m., Baltimore Police Department officers were called to a reported homicide on the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue.

According to court documents, Johnson called 9-1-1 while riding public transportation to report that he “just killed someone.”

Officers located the bus on the 200 block of N. Hilton Street and, as they approached it, Johnson allegedly walked towards officers with his arms placed out in front and told the officers to “Cuff me up, you already know.” Officers arrested him, and he reportedly advised the officers to retrieve the victim’s body from the 1904 Braddish Avenue residence.

According to court documents, officers later found Green suffering from a gunshot wound in the kitchen at the Braddish Avenue location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson waived his Miranda rights during questioning and purportedly admitted to shooting Green.

Johnson has been charged with:

First Degree Murder – Life Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence or Felony – 20 years with the first 5 years without the possibility of parole Wear, Carry, Transport Handgun on a Person – 3 years Transporting a Handgun in Vehicle – 3 years Possession of a Firearm Under the Age of 21 - 5 years

If convicted of all charges, Johnson faces a potential maximum sentence of Life plus 28 years.

An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at trial.