Suspect in sedan targeting children near Severna Park Middle School

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are warning of a suspicious person who was trying to approach children before and after school in the neighborhoods around Severna Park Middle School.

A concerned parent reported Thursday that the suspect was in a silver sedan and was targeting children in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks communities.

The parent is part of an online group that has reported the same male tried to lure students to his vehicle, which is described as an older-model, silver or light-gray, four-door sedan with possible paint chipping.

Anyone with information is urged to call (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

