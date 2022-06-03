Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Suspect in custody following shootout with Sheriff's deputy in St. Mary's County

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 10:25:57-04

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A suspect is in custody following a shootout with a Sheriff's deputy in St. Mary's County on Thursday evening.

It all started around 11:41pm when gunshots were reported in the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park.

Responding deputies heard more gunfire as they arrived on scene.

They soon encountered an armed suspect outside in front of several apartments.

The suspect reportedly refused to drop the weapon.

Things quickly escalated resulting in one deputy and the suspect exchanging gunfire. Neither was struck.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld, was ultimately taken into custody and hospitalized for injuries unrelated to the shooting. Formal charges are pending.

The involved deputy has been placed on routine administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019