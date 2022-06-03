Suspect in custody following shootout with Sheriff's deputy in St. Mary's County

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A suspect is in custody following a shootout with a Sheriff's deputy in St. Mary's County on Thursday evening.

It all started around 11:41pm when gunshots were reported in the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park.

Responding deputies heard more gunfire as they arrived on scene.

They soon encountered an armed suspect outside in front of several apartments.

The suspect reportedly refused to drop the weapon.

Things quickly escalated resulting in one deputy and the suspect exchanging gunfire. Neither was struck.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld, was ultimately taken into custody and hospitalized for injuries unrelated to the shooting. Formal charges are pending.

The involved deputy has been placed on routine administrative leave.