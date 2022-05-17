Suspect in custody after playground shooting in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick County were called to investigate reports of shots fired at a playground Monday evening.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. around Burning Bush Drive at Trailview Court.

When they arrived, they were told by two women that they were sitting at the playground when they were approached by two men.

They were wearing dark-colored masks, shirts and pants when they approached. One of the men tried to take a cell phone from one of the women, but the two ended up fighting over the phone.

While they were fighting, the other man pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and fired a single round.

The suspects immediately fled the scene, but officers were able to collect evidence from the scene to corroborate the victim's statements.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) identified the suspects as adolescents and placed them in custody. One was taken to a juvenile facility and the other was released to his parents.

As a result they will be charged with the following:



Armed robbery

First-degree assault

Reckless endangerment (two counts)

Possession of firearm by minor

Use of firearm during a violent crime

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

The FCSO won't be releasing any other identifying information as the suspects are adolescents.