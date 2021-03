BALTIMORE — Police have arrested and charged the suspect who's responsible for a Baltimore City shooting.

On February 5, at around 5:00 p.m., investigators arrested 40-year-old Frankie Randall of Baltimore.

Investigators believe Randall shot a 38-year-old man while he was in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road following a dispute.

Randall was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder at the Central Booking Intake Facility.