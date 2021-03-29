Menu

Suspect charged with first degree murder for killing of 28-year-old man in March

Mike Whitby / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
A pair of handcuffs used in an arrest. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Posted at 3:01 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:01:34-04

BALTIMORE — A suspect has been charged with first degree murder for the killing of a 28-year-old man in March.

On March 13, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of West Saratoga Street, where they found 32 year-old Lewis Wright suffering from gunshot wounds.

Wright was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of injuries, homicide investigators were called to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Wright died as a result of his injuries two days later.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Al Pete Gaymon III

On March 22, 28 year-old Al Pete Gaymon III was charged with 1st Degree Murder.

Gaymon is currently being held in Central Booking without bail.

