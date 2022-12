BETHESDA, Md. — An off-duty officer in Montgomery County was nearly run over Friday evening.

Around 7:58 p.m., in the area of Pike and Rose in North Bethesda, MCP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers followed the vehicle to I-95 in Howard County where both suspects were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.