Suspect assaults police officers after causing a multi-car crash in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police say a man was arrested after being involved in a hit and run and assaulting officers Friday morning.

At around 11 a.m., officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of Mountain Road and SB Route 10 for a three-vehicle injury crash.

Upon arrival, officers learned that one vehicle ran a red light crashing into two vehicles and causing minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was at fault fled on foot. Officers located that driver a few hundred yards away in a fast food restaurant near Ritchie Highway. The suspect was placed under arrest.

Once in handcuffs, the suspect took off on foot towards Mountain Road, where officers caught up to him. When officers attempted to regain custody of the suspect, he assaulted one officer by grabbing his groin and another officer biting him and spitting.

Due to this event, traffic on Mountain Road and in the shopping center voluntarily stopped.

The suspect, 25-year-old Tyrell Hardy, of Annapolis, was found in possession of suspected marijuana and suspected cocaine. Over $400.00 in US Currency was also seized.

Hardy was taken to Central Processing and Holding in Annapolis, where he has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash, various other traffic offenses, multiple counts of assault on police, CDS-related charges, resisting and hindering arrest.