Suspect arrested Tuesday night in Essex after discharging a firearm during a barricade

ESSEX, Md. — A suspect was arrested tonight in Essex after discharging a firearm during a barricade.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers assisted the Aberdeen Police Department with an active investigation and found the man sitting in his parked vehicle in the 900 block of Beech Drive.

When approached by officers, he exited his vehicle and barricaded himself in the nearby woods.

Police say he then discharged a firearm at a Baltimore County Police tactical vehicle and surrendered to police.