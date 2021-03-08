Menu

Suspect arrested and charged for February 18 homicide

Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 11:59:14-05

BALTIOMRE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a man in February.

On February 18, at around 12:20 p.m. officers found a unidentified man, who has since been identified as 40-year-old Justin Bucalo, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Queensberry Avenue.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced Bucalo dead at the scene.

On Monday, BPD confirmed that they arrested 25-year-old Jaqwaun Owens, of Baltimore, in the 3900 block of Dolfield Avenue.

Owens was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st degree murder.

