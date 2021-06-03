Watch
Suspect arrested after being found in stolen USPS truck in Dundalk

Chris Verri
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 14:14:56-04

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police are calling a May 30 incident involving a U.S. Postal Service truck, a carjacking.

It happened around 4:07pm in Dundalk around Marsdale and Lynch Road.

The circumstances leading up to it are unclear.

A police spokeswoman tells WMAR-2 news the suspect was not armed and that the female victim got out of the USPS vehicle herself, without force.

Somehow though, police say she sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The suspect was ultimately found inside the stolen car in the area of North Point Boulevard and Wise Avenue, and taken into custody.

No other information was released.

