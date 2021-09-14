Suspect arrested after attempting to carjack an elderly woman on Monday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police arrest a carjacking suspect on Monday evening.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m., detectives arrested 55-year-old Erick Anderson in connection to a carjacking that occurred along Aylesbury Road.

Two hours before to the arrest, Anderson was accused of carjacking an 86-year-old woman as she was attempting to get into her vehicle.

While she was attempting to stop Anderson, a Good Samaritan intervened to help.

In the middle of fleeing, Anderson struck both individuals with the vehicle. The Good Samaritan refused medical treatment at the scene, while the elderly woman was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anderson has been charged with first-degree assault and carjacking in connection to this crime. He is currently being held without bail.