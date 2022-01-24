Watch
Suspect arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver in Annapolis

Susan Chiang
<p>Police officer pulled over driver for traffic violation</p>
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 10:58:45-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — According to Annapolis Police Department, a suspect was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident.

On Saturday, at around 9:07 a.m., officers were called to the area of Rowe Boulevard and Taylor Avenue for a reported road rage incident.

The victim told police that a subject pointed a handgun at him as he was driving. The victim also provided a detailed description of the suspect along with the vehicle that he was operating.

The suspect was located by officers in the area of West Street and Church Circle.

Officers did not locate a handgun, but they did locate a taser along with 197.9 grams of marijuana and 5.6 grams of cocaine.

The suspect was placed under arrest and charged accordingly.

