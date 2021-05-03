Susan G. Komen Maryland disaffiliates from parent organization

BALTIMORE — The Susan G. Komen Maryland regional breast cancer affiliate announced on Monday that the will be disaffiliating from their parent organization, Susan G. Komen.

This became effective April 1, which resulted in the closure of local operations and layoff of staff members.

"Due to these recent changes nationally, money raised locally will no longer be directly accessible through programs to people impacted by breast cancer living in Maryland," said Executive Director, Michael Jessup. "We wanted to find a way to honor our mission and give one last gift to programs we have partnered with for so many years and who are also on the front lines of the fight to end breast cancer."

The last donation after liabilities was made to the following local organizations: