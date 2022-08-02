Survivors of church abuse rallied in front of AG's office for progress in cases

BALTIMORE — Survivors of abuse by church leaders are hoping a new push will help get perpetrators behind bars.

Members of an international support group rallied in front of the Maryland Attorney General's office to push for movement in their cases.

The group is called the "Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests."

Today they called for the office to release their report and asked for indictments on known abusers.

They say its been four years since they went to the Attorney General with abuse claims.

So far, no indictments.

Its taken nearly twice as long as a similar investigation in Pennsylvania. The AG's office says they cannot comment on ongoing investigations, but say they expect an announcement in the coming months.

