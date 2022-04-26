Survey shows that high schoolers were hit the hardest with depression during the pandemic

BALTIMORE — The pandemic has made us all feel down at some point, but it seems that kids have been hit harder than most.

In 2018, a Howard County survey found that 28% of high school students felt sad or hopeless for two weeks or more.

Now the county plans to invest more than 2 million dollars into its mental health resources.

"This funding will build upon an already robust program that includes case management and mental health services, career and job skill development, social and emotional learning and access to food regardless of where people live," said Howard County Executive, Calvin Ball.

Every school in Howard County will benefit from the funding and ensure that everyone receives the same access to mental healthcare.