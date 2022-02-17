Survey reveals the not so great hygiene habits Americans developed while working from home

BALTIMORE — Over the past two years, millions of Americans have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many home is obviously a comfort zone, but a new survey found it caused unusual habits.

Craftjack questioned 1,255 Americans who transitioned from the office to working remote.

They learned that nearly half of remote workers (46 percent) are showering less than they were before, with one in four (27 percent) saying they only shower twice per week or less.

That could explain why 50 percent admitted to having body odor while logging into virtual work meetings. The number (66 percent) was even higher for those who reported not brushing their teeth.

A whopping 88 percent of those surveyed say they work in their pajamas with some regularity, with 84 percent often working barefoot. Then there re 73 percent who said they even worked some of their day from their toilet.

Those surveyed were 48 percent female and 52 percent male, with an average age of 35 years old.

