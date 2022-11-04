Watch Now
Survey: Parents, gig workers most likely to admit using phones while driving

Posted at 8:27 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 08:27:49-04

Some drivers admit they're not focused entirely on the road. A new survey suggests parents are more likely to do it than their teens.

According to a new survey from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, half of the 2,000 licensed drivers surveyed admitted to looking at an app during most or all of their drives over a period of 30 days.

The survey defines using an app as navigation, calling and texting while driving. Many of the people surveyed said they performed those tasks hands-free.

Here are some of the findings:

  • 8 in 10 people regularly programmed a GPS hands-free
  • 7 in 10 people regularly sent or read texts hands-free
  • 8% of people reported playing games while driving
  • 10% regularly watched videos
  • 10% posted to social media

The IIHS found parents of children 18 and younger and gig economy workers were most prone to these types of distracted driving.

To see all of the findings, click here to view the full survey.

