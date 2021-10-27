Survey: More Baltimore residents plan to trick-or-treat this Halloween

BALTIMORE — A recent MedStar Health survey shows people in Baltimore are more optimistic about Halloween this year.

More than 58 percent of local residents said they would take part in some form of Trick or Treating, by either handing out candy or going door to door with their kids. That number is up 16 percent from last year.

Of those planning to dress up, over 79 percent said they will incorporate a protective mask into their costume, which is recommended by MedStar pediatrician Tia Ragland Medley.

.

It's also suggested that adults handing out candy wear a mask too, in order to keep unvaccinated children safe. If possible, candies and treats should be individually wrapped to avoid cross contamination.

Another good indicator that Halloween is making a comeback, is that 69 percent of residents said "yes" when asked if the holiday will ever be the same after COVID-19.