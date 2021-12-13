Survey: 1 in 5 holiday family gatherings in Maryland lead to alcohol fueled arguments

BALTIMORE — A recent survey found 1 in 5 holiday family gatherings in Maryland lead to arguments fueled by alcohol intoxication.

The American Addiction Centers surveyed 3,405 people to gather the findings.

At 20 percent, Maryland actually fell below the 21 percent national average of those who recalled drunk arguments during the holidays.

An overwhelming 81 percent claimed to have at least one extended family member who annoys them.

Over half said they have at least one extended family member who becomes confrontational or argumentative when they drink at get-togethers.

To avoid such arguments, 68 percent said they would consider no booze during Christmas celebrations.

So besides the effect of alcohol, what topics are usually behind the family division.

A third said politics. Family tensions (29%) and money (17%) came in second and third as the reasons for bickering. Another 17 percent said some family members took the competition of playing games too seriously.

Another survey conducted by Detox.Net found a quarter of Marylanders' yearly alcohol intake takes place over the holiday season.