Surveillance photos released in recent car thefts in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people about an uptick in car thefts and attempted car thefts.

Deputies released surveillance photos of possible suspects in numerous recent incidents.

Deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to numerous thefts from vehicles and attempted thefts from vehicles in the Fallston and Bel Air areas. Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Precinct: 410-692-7880. (cont.) pic.twitter.com/oarOVEeYLA — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) November 29, 2022

There have been reports in multiple areas including Fallston and Bel Air.

Here are some of the locations of the thefts:



Waters Ave. & Watervale Rd. in Fallston

Saint Francis Rd. , Drexel Dr. & Amherst Ct. in Bel Air

Old Fallston Rd. and Chatau Ct. .

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Precinct: 410-692-7880.