Surveillance photos released in recent car thefts in Harford County

Harford County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:05 AM, Nov 30, 2022
HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people about an uptick in car thefts and attempted car thefts.

Deputies released surveillance photos of possible suspects in numerous recent incidents.

There have been reports in multiple areas including Fallston and Bel Air.

Here are some of the locations of the thefts:

  • Waters Ave. & Watervale Rd. in Fallston
  • Saint Francis Rd. , Drexel Dr. & Amherst Ct. in Bel Air
  • Old Fallston Rd. and Chatau Ct. .

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Precinct: 410-692-7880.

