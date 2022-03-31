Surrendered bunnies up for adoption at Baltimore County Animal Services

BALTIMORE COUNTY — 12 bunnies are up for adoption at Baltimore County Animal Services after being surrendered.

Officials say that the owners did not spay or neuter there two bunnies. That's how the pair became a family of 14.

The bunnies are now being taken care of by animal services. All 12 bunnies have been fixed.

Baltimore County Animal Services wants to remind pet rabbit owners to spay and neuter their animals so they won't end up in the same situation. They say it also keeps them healthy and prevents the risks of them getting cancer.

