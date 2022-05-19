Watch
Surgical assistant arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting patient following surgical procedure

Montgomery County Police
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 19, 2022
OLNEY, Md. — A surgical assistant in Montgomery County has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient following a surgical procedure at the Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in April.

Montgomery County Police say the victim immediately reported the assault and evidence was collected that detectives were eventually able to connect to 47-year-old Mir Asadullah Naqvi.

He has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and third and fourth degree sexual offenses.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims of Naqvi that have not contacted police. Detectives are urging victims to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

