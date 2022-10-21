Sunfest in Ocean City this weekend

OCEAN CITY, Md — Temperatures are quickly dropping but they're picking up a little bit just in time for Ocean City's 47th annual Sunfest!

The four-day festival is one of Maryland’s largest outdoor festivals and according to their website, they were “rated number one of the 100 Best Classic & Contemporary Craft Show in the country by ‘Sunshine Artist Magazine’.” The festival does not only have arts and crafts, they will also have tons of food for purchase along with two stages for live music and so much more.

Sunfest is from October 20th-23rd and all activities will be along the “Atlantic Oceanfront at the south end” of the boardwalk. Ocean City says they will provide “regular Park-n-Ride paid services for all 4 days of the Sunfest event.” They say the parking will be 3 dollars all day and will include a bus ride from the Park-n-Ride to South Division St. station from six to two in the morning. The boardwalk tram is also available for four dollars and will take you directly to the Sunfest grounds with different timeframes. According to the website, “the tram runs from 10 a.m. to midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. To 7 p.m. on Sunday.”

Sunfest has several events happening over the weekend including a sandcastle contest, pumpkin race and even a drone show. With two stages at the festival, you know the live music is bound to go on for hours. There will be a Midway stage and a Beach stage with over 20 performances. Some of those performances include The Jets: The Music of Sir Elton John, Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band, Rising Sun Reggae.