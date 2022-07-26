OCEAN CITY, Md. — After 50 years in business, Sun & Surf Cinema in Ocean City is closing its doors. The theater located on Coastal Highway will screen its final movies on Monday, September 5.

Fox Theatres made the announcement in a release today.

Fox Theatres will still operate the Fox Gold Coast Theater at the Gold Coast Mall. Gift cards and passes from Sun & Surf will be honored at Fox Gold Coast.

“We have so many great memories of the theater, from serving local customers year round to being a vacation saver for a bad beach day,” said Donald Fox, President and CEO of Fox Theatres.

Sun & Surf was built in 1972 by Muriel and Reba Schwartz of Dover, Delaware.

Fox Theatres acquired the theater in 1980 and in 1982 expanded the theater to the 8-plex it is today.

In 2015, the theater was extensively renovated and luxury recliners were installed. The Sun & Surf property was recently acquired by a local hotel developer.