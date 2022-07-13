Summer school programs closed due to power outages from Tuesday's storm

BALTIMORE — Several local school buildings are in the dark Wednesday following Tuesday's severe storms. Power outages have forced several school systems to close.

Here's a look at the changes for Wednesday:

Baltimore County -

(1/3) ALERT: As a result of the storms on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the following schools are without power and will be closed today, Wednesday, July 13, 2022:

-Carroll Manor Elementary School

-Cockeysville Middle School

-Dulaney High School

-Fifth District Elementary School — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) July 13, 2022

Carroll County -

Due to issues related to the storms Tuesday evening, Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for all summer programs. — Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) July 13, 2022

Harford County - The school system announced on its website that all schools and offices are closed Wednesday. No summer school programs or virtual learning. Essential personnel are asked to await further instruction.

According to BGE, Baltimore, Carroll and Harford Counties experienced the most power outages during the peak of Tuesday's storm.