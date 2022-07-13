Watch Now
Summer school programs closed due to power outages from Tuesday's storm

Photojournalist Tranise Foster
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 07:59:28-04

BALTIMORE — Several local school buildings are in the dark Wednesday following Tuesday's severe storms. Power outages have forced several school systems to close.

Here's a look at the changes for Wednesday:

Baltimore County -

Carroll County -

Harford County - The school system announced on its website that all schools and offices are closed Wednesday. No summer school programs or virtual learning. Essential personnel are asked to await further instruction.

According to BGE, Baltimore, Carroll and Harford Counties experienced the most power outages during the peak of Tuesday's storm.

