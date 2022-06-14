Summer food service program for children in need kicked off today

BALTIMORE — The summer food service program served up its first meal of the year today.

It provides free, nutritious meals to children who otherwise couldn't afford them.

It helps get them the nutrition they need to learn, play and grow throughout the summer months while they're out of school.

They hosted a kickoff event today to announce this year's program and spread word to the city.

One child asked what type of nutrition they'd be getting.

"So we provide both breakfast and lunch and within that we have everything from sandwiches to fruits and to vegetables. So I have a couple of questions here. Who's favorite vegetables here are carrots? Raise your hand," said Alice Kennedy, Baltimore Housing Commissioner.

The program is an extension of the national school lunch program, which ensures children get breakfast and lunch throughout the school year.