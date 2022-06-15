Study shows catalytic converter thefts in Maryland have risen astronomically since 2019

BALTIMORE — Thefts of catalytic converters are skyrocketing across the nation.

New data from BeenVerified shows catalytic converter thefts in Maryland have risen at an astronomical rate of 1,529 percent since 2019.

Last year, the study estimates catalytic converter thefts quadrupled nationwide from the previous record reported in 2020.

Through April 2022 there were 286 catalytic converter thefts in Maryland, which is up 87 percent compared to that same time last year.

That's the 18th biggest spike in the U.S. during that time period.

Catalytic converters, are coveted by thieves for the precious metal they’re made of, and they also bring in big bucks at scrap yards.

The study suggests that Honda and Toyota are top targets.

