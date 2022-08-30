Watch Now
Study: BWI had 43% flight delay rate in August, ranked 2nd worst airport for Labor Day travel

Posted at 10:35 AM, Aug 30, 2022
BALTIMORE — BWI has been named the second-worst airport for Labor Day Weekend travel.

That's according to the deal-finding site Hopper, which tallied the average number of flight cancellations and delays at airports for the month of August.

During that time period, a whopping 43 percent of flights were reportedly delayed at BWI with just over five percent being canceled.

That's nearly double the delay average at all other US airports this month.

Hopper predicts more than 12.7 million people will fly over the long holiday weekend, with an average of 2.6 million departing each day.

Click here for Hopper's tips on how to prepare for potential flight disruptions.

