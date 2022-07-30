Study: Baltimore ranked as a top city with increase in homicide rates

BALTIMORE — The homicide rate is increasing in a number of cities across the country and Baltimore is ranked number two with the highest increase.

Baltimore is second only behind New Orleans with the highest increase in homicide rates. However, Baltimore has the highest homicides per capita in the country.

Rates have risen by an average of 18% in 50 of the most populated U.S. cities according to a new study from Wallethub.

The study compared 50 of the largest cities based on per capita homicides in Q2 2022, as well as including per capita homicides in Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021 and Q2 2020.

It also goes on to state that blue cities have a higher increase rate than red cities.

As of Saturday, Baltimore has 212 homicides.

The city is on track to beat the previous year's number which was 338.