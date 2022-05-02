Students wrap up their Design Day with edible burrito tape

BALTIMORE — A group of Johns Hopkins students created an edible tape to keep burritos sealed while cooking.

These student may have found a way to turn one of life's messiest meals, neat.

A team of chemical and biomolecular engineering students have created Tastee Tape. The adhesive is comprised of a food-grade fibrous scaffold and an organic adhesive that ensure the contents of the burrito stay put.

"First, we learned about the science around tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts," said Tyler Guarino, engineering senior.

The team tested a number of ingredients and combinations before settling on a the final recipe, which is safe to eat.

They also declined to disclose the secret formula since they're applying for a patent.

The tape is rectangular in shape, measuring half an inch by two inches. They come fixed to sheets of waxed paper.

Removing the tape from the sheet is easy, simply remove it, wet thoroughly to activate and then lastly, apply it to your meal.

"Tastee Tape allows you to put full faith in your tortilla, and enjoy your meal, mess-free," Guarino said.