Students utilize money from Ravens loss to make bags of food for 'Blessing in a Backpack'

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have recovered from their own playoff loss, last season's divisional defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

Tonight though that loss is helping feed hungry kids.

After Lamar Jackson was injured in that game, Bills fans started donating to blessings in a backpack Jackson's favorite charity. They raised more than $550,000.

Today the incoming class at Mount Saint Joseph helped put that money to good use.

They filled 400 bags for the organization to give to students in need. The money to fill these backpacks came directly from those bills fans.

A staff organizer says this doesn't just help those in need of food, it also helps the students making these bags.

"When the freshman start seeing that they're a part of something bigger-- we try to focus on being a community here and that when you come to st. Joe, it's not just you, you're a part of a much larger community. And so they see the upperclassmen getting involved they see their teachers getting involved and they feel a little sense of home, hopefully."

The backpacks are going to students at Beechfield Elementary School. A portion of those funds were also recently used to help feed students in the Buffalo area.