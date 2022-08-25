Freshman are excited for college after move-in day at Coppin State

BALTIMORE — From the trunks of cars and into the dorms, today is move in day for the newest Coppin State University Eagles.

The class of 2026, as well as those helping the new students move in, are excited for the new year.

"I can't wait to meet new people because I'm, I'm a really big people person. So I can't wait to like, branch out more," said Ericka Smith, Coppin State freshman.

"I want to be a dance teacher. My major is dance. So I want to teach in the school system and be a dance teacher," added Smith.

"I'm very excited. This is my last year so I want to make the best out of it. Especially with everyone who have come here since I was a freshman getting signed up for our homecoming for 'I love Coppin week' this year. So I'm really excited for that," said Keylin Perez, Coppin State senior.

Classes at Coppin start on Monday.