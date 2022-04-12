Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Students at a local Bel-Air school raise money to support homeless families

Southhampton students help the homeless
Student benched from basketball game for wearing hijab sparks rule change
Posted at 5:48 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 17:49:55-04

BEL AIR, Md. — For the past four years, the Southhampton Middle School in Bel Air has turned basketball into more than just a game.

Students at the school raise money for the Harford Family House, a charity that supports homeless families with school aged children.

It provides them with a home for a year and gets them back on their feet.

The event consists of a student versus staff basketball game and a 3-point shoot out.

The principal of Southhampton is thrilled his students can make a direct impact.

"Knowing that every single dollar is going down the street to Harford Family House, right down the street, is huge," said principal Chaz Hagan.

He also had a message for other schools in the area.

"I challenge you to come out and raise money for the Harford Family House and see if you can beat our $38,600 dollars," said Hagan.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019