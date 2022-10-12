Watch Now
Student cut with pocket knife after fight at Glen Burnie High School

Posted at 6:29 PM, Oct 12, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md.  — A student suffered minor injuries after being cut by another student at Glen Burnie High School.

Around 1:15 p.m., on Oct. 12, officers responded to a fight between students at Glen Burnie High School.

During the fight, one student took out a small pocket knife and cut the other student on the upper body. The student with the knife was arrested and charged by the School Resource Officer on location.

The other student suffered minor injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

