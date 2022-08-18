Student charged with bomb threat at Oakdale High School in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A high school student was charged for reportedly making a threat of violence at a Frederick County School Thursday morning.

Deputies at Oakdale High School learned of the violence threat around 7:30 a.m. when they were notified by members of the community.

Officers said that throughout the school building, cellphone users received several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat imposed over the images on Apple’s AirDrop feature.

The school was in “hold” status while the deputies and school administrators investigated and ultimately determined the threat was not credible. A “hold” status means all students and staff remain in place until released by school or law enforcement authorities.

Throughout the course of the day SROs conducted multiple interviews and successfully identified a suspect, a male minor, who is a student at the school.

The minor was charged with Threats of Mass Violence and Disruption of School Activities.

“This behavior is never acceptable, it doesn’t matter if it is the first or last day of school,” said Sgt. Kevin Britt, FCSO SRO sergeant. “The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these threats of mass violence in or directed at our schools and children. We will continue to treat every threat seriously and criminally charge those responsible when appropriate.”