Student charged with assault and theft in Charles county

WALDORF — A student is facing charges for pulling a gun on another student in Charles county.

It happened Thursday during summer school at Westlake High in Waldorf.

The Sheriff's office says the students got into an argument when one of them dropped their phone. The other student grabbed it and ran off.

When the first student tried to get it back, deputies say that's when the second one pulled out a gun.

Investigators say the gun was a replica.

The student is being charged with assault and theft.