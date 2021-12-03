Student arrested at a Frederick County high school after threatening another student with a knife

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A student was arrested at a Frederick County high school on Thursday for 1st and 2nd degree assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a deadly weapon on school property.

According to officials, at around 9 a.m., a student at Linganore High School threatened another student inside a classroom with a knife. The student reported the threat to a School Resource Officer (SRO) and school administration.

No students were injured. All students and staff are safe.

“While today’s event and arrest at Linganore High School is unfortunate, it shows the excellent working relationship between FCPS school staff and FCSO SRO’s to swiftly and effectively investigate crime reports and provide a proper resolution,” said Lt. Jason Deater, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office SRO Commander.

Dr. Dan Lippy, Director of School Management and Charter Schools, FCPS, said, “Maintaining a safe and secure environment in our schools is our first priority. Any situation that threatens the safety of the environment is met with an immediate response for resolution and followed up with an opportunity for students to receive support from our school counselors and student services team. This situation exemplifies the professional collaboration between the LHS team and FCSO to resolve a situation and maintain the safety of staff and students.”