Struck gas line causes several building evacuations on UMD College Park campus

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 14, 2021
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A gas line was struck in College Park Friday morning on Campus Drive between the Stamp Student Union and the University Health Center.

The incident has caused evacuations at the University Health Center, Stamp Student Union, H.J. Patterson, Nyumburu Cultural Center, ESJ, Jimenez Hall, St. Mary's Hall and Symons Hall.

Surrounding roads have been closed, and the university is asking people to stay clear of the area.

Washington Gas has been notified and is on the way to the scene.

It's unclear how the line was struck.

