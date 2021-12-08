Watch
String of sexual assaults involving students at Aberdeen High School under investigation

Aberdeen Police
Police Lt. Will Reiber explains investigations into recent incidents at Aberdeen High School<br/>
Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber
Posted at 1:15 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 13:26:00-05

ABERDEEN, Md. — Police are investigating a string of recent incidents involving students at Aberdeen High School.

Some involve sexual assaults outside of the school.

On December 6, a student was arrested in connection to one of those crimes.

Other alleged incidents have been associated with neighborhood gangs, the latest being Tuesday.

An arrest was also made in one of those cases.

Then rumors surfaced online about threats of a potential school shooting. Police found them to not be credible.

None of the suspects arrested in either case were publicly identified.

Police will be increasing patrols around schools as investigations into these incidents continue.

